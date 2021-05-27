Cancel
Memorial Day Savings! Fenty Beauty Has Up to 50% Off — Plus Free Shipping

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jyQYp_0aDN4JiX00
Fenty Beauty products on sale. Fenty Beauty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Okay, beauties, Memorial Day weekend just got so real. The sales have already started to pour in, and they’re not holding back this year. Like, at all. Even if you don’t have any big plans coming up, we’ve got something that’s going to make this weekend epic for you!

Rihanna’s beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, is having a sale with up to 50% off select items through May 31, 2021. There’s free shipping on any order too. This isn’t a small selection of items, by the way. There are so many bestsellers of all different kinds, from highlighters, to lipsticks, to luminizers and more, including numerous marked as Rihanna’s Faves. Want to see some of what this sale has to offer? Here are our can’t-miss picks:

This High-Sheen Highlighter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghs5Z_0aDN4JiX00
Fenty Beauty

This cream-powder hybrid highlighter is not holding back when it comes to shine, especially if you choose a more intense shade like Chillz or Wattabrat. Luminize your complexion!

Get the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (originally $36) for just $21 at Fenty Beauty!

This Moisture-Locking Lipstick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m469Z_0aDN4JiX00
Fenty Beauty

Sick of lipsticks drying out your pout? This sheer, shiny lipstick is all about nourishing lips while adding a light dose of color, making it an extremely easy to wear everyday lip essential!

Get the Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick (originally $22) for just $13 at Fenty Beauty!

This Ultra-Fine Brow Pencil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqNnS_0aDN4JiX00
Fenty Beauty

Whether you’re looking to perfect the feathery brow or just fill in some sparse spots, this retractable pencil could be your next must-have. With waterproof, hair-like precision, a built-in paddle brush and a huge color range, you’ll may never have a bad brow day again!

Get the Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brown Pencil & Styler (originally $20) for just $14 at Fenty Beauty!

This 6-Pan Eye Palette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrTuP_0aDN4JiX00
Fenty Beauty

We love this Wine palette because it can be used for both everyday looks and romantic smoky eyes. These six-pan palettes are also magnetic, so if you grab another one, you can actually snap them together. Here’s a hot tip — the Money palette is also on sale!

Get the Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette (originally $25) starting at just $19 at Fenty Beauty!

This Super-Fine Skin Mist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgInz_0aDN4JiX00
Fenty Beauty

After you put on all of your new makeup, you’re going to need a mist to set it with, right? This one can even be used under makeup to prep the skin, or just as a dewy refresh throughout the day. A little extra hydration never hurt anyone!

Get the What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray (originally $30) for just $21 at Fenty Beauty!

Looking for more? Shop all of Fenty Beauty’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale deals here!

