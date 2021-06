Happy birthday, Bob Dylan! The legendary singer-songwriter turned 80 on May 24, 2021. In honor of his milestone birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at his amazing career. Keep reading to take a stroll down memory lane… Bob was born Robert Allen Zimmerman on May 24, 1941, in Duluth, Minnesota. By the time he was in high school, he had a serious interest in music, forming bands and performing in school talent shows. He went on to attend college at the University of Minnesota but dropped out in 1960 and headed to New York City to take his music more seriously. It ended up working out — he was signed to Columbia Records by 1961. He's seen here in a 1961 portrait taken in NYC.