Numbers 20 – The Death Chapter

"For this reason I kneel before the Father, from whom every family* in heaven and on earth is named, that he may grant you in accord with the riches of his glory to be strengthened with power through his Spirit in the inner self, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, rooted and grounded in love, may have strength to comprehend with all the holy ones what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge, so that you may be filled with all the fullness of God. Now to him who is able to accomplish far more than all we ask or imagine, by the power at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen." Ephesians 3:14-21 The greatest testimony for any father is to reflect the glory of God the Father in his life. This profoundly affects positively to his wife and children. The attributes of God to be center in our lives. Consider St. Joseph, he is the worlds greatest dad who took care of the Holy Family. Not only was St. Joseph a hard worker, his faith was so strong that he was able to save his family taking long journeys as far as Egypt when chased by an evil king.