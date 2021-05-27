This is an NFT! But, what is it? What does it do?

Cancel
By Jeremiah Long, Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
The newspaper that you are reading right now – yes, this one – is an NFT, which means non-fungible token. But what does that mean?. It means that this edition of the Dallas Weekly newspaper has a unique, 1 of 1, digital certificate of authenticity that verifies its origin. That digital certificate is similar to a numbered art print from a famous artist or a professionally appraised and sealed Michael Jordan rookie basketball card. Both of the items in the examples are more valuable than their un-numbered or un-appraised counterparts. That is because you can prove the origin of the former. So when you hear NFTs, just think of certificates of authenticity with provable ownership. Ok, back to the top!

