ACS begins event to adopt out cats as shelter has seen large litters flowing in

If you have been reading my column for a little while, you will remember a couple of my periodic updates on my two boys, Mad Max and Ivan the Terrible. Those are the two Siberian Husky pups we adopted back in the early months of 2020, right before everything shut down due to the pandemic. Max was about 10 months to a year old and Ivan was about 3 months old. Well, they are pretty much all grown up now. By that I mean they are physically about as big as they are going to get, but being Huskies, they will act like crazy puppies until they are about 5 years old. Maybe 10. OK, they may never “grow out of it”, whatever “it” actually is. At this point I have two 75 pound dogs that get the “zoomies” every day and practically knock you down at the door every time you leave them alone for more than five minutes.