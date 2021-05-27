Cancel
Member Info for Docker68

 5 days ago

And that's the key, not being in a hurry. What defines a LTH? 1 month, 1 year, 10 years? Sure, would love to see the price rise back up but if you're an investor and not a trader, what's your beef every day with the SP? My feeling is the only people whinging are the ones who were after a quick win. I could've walked away with a 30k profit last October and maybe I should've taken some profit, I do regret that but as a LTH, I'm relaxed about waiting, rather than beating up the company because you (the royal you) got your trade wrong. That's my 2 pence worth and don't nobody come back with a snipe about the price heading to 2p!

StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for ProposalinParis

Respectfully, I refer you to Roche buying GenMark! :) RE: Take Over Valuation North of £ 3bn - £ 40+ SP31 May 2021 11:19. It will certainly be interesting to see the future sp timeline for NCYT. I have no doubt that the sp will recover well. It is an extremely talented diagnostics company that has great R & D, always ahead of the game. 3 billion for a takeover is no big deal for a large Pharma, here's hoping that it's not too far away!
BBCLife Style Extra

Member Info for yachtmoonfleet

I have just heard on BBC R4 that there has been a breakthrough with Foralumab in respect of the treatment of MS in the US. I think it mentioned that it has been given emergency permission fir use - what fantastic news. GLA.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Spacemonkey82

Yeah it feels like we’re taking rather than wearing in the other place. But I am hoping that this takes off to support my portfolio a bit more. For me I think in 9-12 months this share could be making everyone smile.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for edmunddante1844

Much appreciated Paddy, makes more sense now! You are the GGP Oracle. This is just a heads up, but some were wondering what GH is up to post GGP. Yesterday he liked a tweet for a company called MNRG that was odd considering his twitter feed is, and continues to be GGP focused. Looking at the company, they have a MCAP of £6m and simply wall street shows GH is a 1.86% shareholder (£120k). Please do not take this as a ramp or investment advice as know nothing about the company and remain a GGP LTH. I guess rampers might say that too, but look at my previous posts if unsure as have a ton of respect for many posters on here.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Bertiethebarrel

I’m with you Fuk and Xen. Can’t see a placing for the same reasons. In addition to that would TB really damage the credibility he has built up in the past by announcing funds needed, then announcing a placing when the sp has retreated. Doesn’t make sense. If it was a raise via a placing it would have been announced by now as there is no reason not to. I am looking at the bigger picture of sp at full production at year end which is on course. Happy for sp to hang around this level and stay under the radar for now as I want to top up another 10m from pending house sale. Personally very confident here with my investment.
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for TrustedInvestor

The current trading range is likely to stay until late June unless we get significant news before that. A very good time to top up IMHO - I have topped up at £3.80. I can see shorters buying back the shares before the full year results. Over 700k worth of shares need to be repurchased - hopefully fingers burnt!
Public HealthLife Style Extra

Half of people in their 30s in England given coronavirus jabs

(Alliance News) - More than half of people in their 30s in England have received a coronavirus vaccination in a period of little over two weeks, new figures reveal. NHS England said that, since it began opening up the vaccine rollout to this age group on May 13, some 53% of those aged 30 to 39 have been given at least one dose.
Did you know the NHS is about to share your records?

I am waiting for a letter from my GP’s surgery asking me whether I consent to having my medical data uploaded on to a national database and made available to researchers, but it doesn’t seem it is going to come. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are millions...
Civil Enforcement Officer (Wigan, UK)

As a Civil Enforcement Officer you will make sure that drivers follow parking regulations in car parks around the Wigan area. Patrol local council car parks to make sure that regulations are being followed. Record and issue Penalty Charge Notices. Check parking meters and car park equipment and report damage...
GPs urged to refuse to hand over patient details to NHS Digital

Senior doctors call on colleagues not to share personal data, in effort to buy time to raise awareness of plans. Senior GPs have called on colleagues to refuse to hand over patients’ personal data to NHS Digital, in a move they hope will buy time to raise awareness of plans to place all medical records in England on a central database.
Lockdown to ease across most of Scotland but some areas retain tougher measures

Covid-19 restrictions will be eased in parts of Scotland on Saturday, but much of the country will retain tougher measures due to spikes in cases of the virus, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister updated MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on coronavirus restrictions. She said parts of Scotland could...
newschain

New infection control guidance falls short – nurses

New infection control guidance to help keep NHS workers safe from Covid-19 “falls short”, leading nurses have said. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said that the updated official Covid-19 infection prevention and control guidance “focuses too much on aerosol generating procedures as the main risk”. But doctors have welcomed...
The real problem of Universal Basic Income (UBI)

Let’s say you are unemployed and someone offers you $15 an hour to work a 40-hour week as a shift manager at McDonald’s in the US. That would give you $600 a week. It’s not a fortune. It’s not awful either. So all other things being equal, if you were in need of work you’d probably take it. But what if someone else was offering you a little over $600 a week if you didn’t take it? $650 perhaps — to stay at home instead. My guess is that you might think twice.
Patient Care Decisions Require Complete Patient Information

Care providers need a complete picture of patient needs. Acquiring this ‘picture,’ however, is rarely straightforward. There are myriad technological options to choose from when it comes to delivering that “complete picture” in a fast, easily interpreted format. Tools to receive, sort and classify patient data run the gamut from nearly-manual to primarily automated.
NHS under pressure, as Britain’s PM faces decision on lockdown

Boris Johnson faces a difficult decision about whether to end England’s lockdown on June 21 with hospitals already under “worrying” pressure, a health chief has warned. The continued spread of the Indian coronavirus variant has cast doubt on the ability to scrap restrictions, with ministers considering plans to keep some measures - such as the continued use of face masks and guidance on working from home - in place.
COVID-19 Vaccines ‘could be compulsory’ for NHS staff

COVID jabs could be made compulsory for NHS staff, according to the vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi. SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews. Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skynews. For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps: