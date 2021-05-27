Member Info for Docker68
And that's the key, not being in a hurry. What defines a LTH? 1 month, 1 year, 10 years? Sure, would love to see the price rise back up but if you're an investor and not a trader, what's your beef every day with the SP? My feeling is the only people whinging are the ones who were after a quick win. I could've walked away with a 30k profit last October and maybe I should've taken some profit, I do regret that but as a LTH, I'm relaxed about waiting, rather than beating up the company because you (the royal you) got your trade wrong. That's my 2 pence worth and don't nobody come back with a snipe about the price heading to 2p!www.lse.co.uk