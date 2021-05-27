Member Info for Docker68

I’m with you Fuk and Xen. Can’t see a placing for the same reasons. In addition to that would TB really damage the credibility he has built up in the past by announcing funds needed, then announcing a placing when the sp has retreated. Doesn’t make sense. If it was a raise via a placing it would have been announced by now as there is no reason not to. I am looking at the bigger picture of sp at full production at year end which is on course. Happy for sp to hang around this level and stay under the radar for now as I want to top up another 10m from pending house sale. Personally very confident here with my investment.