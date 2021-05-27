New Decoy E-bikes from YT Industries Come in 2 Wheelsizes, 2 Travel Options, and 3 Builds

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page. Whether due to changes from the pandemic, the desire to save costs on commuting or looking for more environmentally friendly means of travel, e-bikes are experiencing a boom in popularity. And while there is no shortage of e-bike models on the market, consumers are typically faced with the choice of paying thousands of dollars on models from the major bike manufacturers (as well as a number of heavily marketed e-bike start-ups) or buying a cheap model from a no-name brand, where manufacturing quality and warranty support are big unknowns.