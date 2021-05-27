New Decoy E-bikes from YT Industries Come in 2 Wheelsizes, 2 Travel Options, and 3 Builds
While mixed-wheel bikes may not take over the MTB market, there are more brands offering their new frames with dual 29″ or mixed (MX) options. This latest Decoy e-bike from YT Industries can be had with two 29″ wheels and a 150mm fork, followed by a 145mm rear-axle path, or an MX build with a 170mm fork and 165mm of travel out back. The Shimano EP8 motor is backed up by a 540 watt battery.www.singletracks.com