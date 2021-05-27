Earl Wilson

Young Harris College (YHC) graduate Victoria Beck, ’21, of Hayesville, North Carolina, was recently named the Joseph Wilson Boone, ’31, History Award recipient. Each year, faculty members from YHC’s Department of History and Religious Studies select an outstanding history student who demonstrates innovation, scholastic achievement, and dedication to excellence to receive this $250 award. The award was established in honor of Joseph Wilson Boone by his grandson, Clifton Hamner. Boone was a longtime editor and publisher of The Wilkinson County Post in Irwinton, Georgia. He was an honor roll student at Young Harris College, vice president of his class, a member of the intercollegiate debate team, a member of the intramural basketball team, and a member of Phi Chi fraternity. “The history department had little trouble determining this year’s Joseph Wilson Boone recipient,” says Professor of History Dr. Thomas Stearns. “Victoria Beck’s intellectual curiosity, work ethic, positive outlook, and scholarship have been exceptional. Both academically and personally, Victoria has been very much appreciated by the department’s entire faculty.” “I am beyond honored to have been selected to receive the Joseph Wilson Boone History Award,” says Beck. “Dr. Thomas Stearns and Dr. Matthew Byron taught me not only the importance of history but how it still applies in today’s time. Overall, I would not be the person I am today without YHC’s history department.” Beck graduated with a B.A. in history and walked in the 2021 Commencement ceremony.