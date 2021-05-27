Cancel
Hayesville, NC

Earl Wilson

 14 days ago

Earl Wilson, 74, of Hayesville, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his residence. Earl was a native of Orlando, Florida where he lived until moving to Hayesville in 2003. Earl served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 6 years. He then worked for Otis Elevators as an elevator service mechanic for the next 36 years until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of Local 139 International Elevator Union.

