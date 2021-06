Makes 28 saves against Islanders to take series lead. Tuukka Rask is fine. Or he's not. He has nagging injuries. Or he's good to go. While the goalie's health has raised speculation over the past week, after he appeared to be laboring in Game 2 on Monday, there was one thing that was clear in Game 3 against the New York Islanders on Thursday: Rask's play was at its best.