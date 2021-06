Few activities are more patriotic than climbing into a classic American pickup truck, then ripping a huge, smokey burnout. And while the video we present today is of old Ford trucks roasting rubber and doing some sick donuts, these could have been Chevrolets, GMCs, or Dodges and we would be just as happy. Admittedly, we would’ve been even more gleeful to see some Studebakers, International Harvesters, and other more obscure classic trucks out there, but that’s another issue entirely.