Arrest of protocol violators now ‘mandatory’: PRRD

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa has had a cyber libel charge against her dismissed, lawyers involved in the case said Tuesday, in a rare legal win for the key critic of the country's President Rodrigo Duterte. Ressa, the chief executive of news website Rappler, was earlier convicted in another cyber libel case last year, but remains free on bail pending an appeal in a case that could see her handed six years in jail. "I'm glad to hear good news. I look forward to seeing the rest of the cases against me and Rappler dropped in the future," Ressa, a former CNN correspondent and 2018 Time magazine Person of the Year, said in a statement. The earlier libel case stemmed from a complaint made by Manila businessman Wilfredo Keng in 2017 over a Rappler story five years earlier about his alleged ties to a judge on the nation's top court.