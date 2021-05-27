Cancel
Drinks

The Bronx Roll Out Limited-Edition “Watering The Well” Craft Beer Collaboration With Fall Brewing Company

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bronx, whose upcoming album, Bronx VI (https://thebronx.lnk.to/bronxviPR), is already stacking up widespread praise including Consequence describing the music as joyous rock’n’roll” and Brooklyn Vegan saying “their sound is as full of venom and vinegar as ever,” debut the third single from the upcoming album, releasing “Watering The Well” (https://thebronx.lnk.to/WTWPR/youtube) this morning.

www.iconvsicon.com
