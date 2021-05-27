The Bronx Roll Out Limited-Edition “Watering The Well” Craft Beer Collaboration With Fall Brewing Company

Just 40 minutes south-east of Downtown Austin, Bastrop, the ‘Heart of the Lost Pines’, may have a population of fewer than 10,000 but, like many Central Texas towns, it has a lively, buzzing cultural scene, including two microbreweries, a craft beer bar, a distillery, regular live music events, and its very own record store. Kevin Mawby, a native of London, England, relocated to Central Texas from Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and opened Astro Records in 2019, recently relocating the store to Main Street’s historic Kleinert Building, dating back to 1868 and boasting many beautiful original features. Astro quickly became a popular Bastrop fixture, and it wasn’t long before Mawby struck up a friendship with another new business owner in town, Jereme Walker, co-owner and head brewer at 602 Brewing, located just around the corner from Astro’s original site and across the road from the new store.