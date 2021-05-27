The Bronx Roll Out Limited-Edition “Watering The Well” Craft Beer Collaboration With Fall Brewing Company
The Bronx, whose upcoming album, Bronx VI (https://thebronx.lnk.to/bronxviPR), is already stacking up widespread praise including Consequence describing the music as joyous rock’n’roll” and Brooklyn Vegan saying “their sound is as full of venom and vinegar as ever,” debut the third single from the upcoming album, releasing “Watering The Well” (https://thebronx.lnk.to/WTWPR/youtube) this morning.www.iconvsicon.com