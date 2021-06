Mano Le Tough is releasing his first album for Pampa Records. At The Moment spans 12 tracks of pop, hip-hop beats and dub disco, featuring guitars and the artist's own vocals. Arriving August 20th, it follow previous releases on Pampa: 2017's Ahsure EP and a two-track release with DJ Koze for Record Store Day 2021. "No Road Without A Turn," the first single off At The Moment, is out now. Mano Le Tough, real name Niall Mannion, said it's "about the fact that no situation in life stays the same forever but it's also about being in the moment and accepting the change." Musically, it's "quite representative of the instrumentation on the album and although it doesn't have a vocal, the guitar part is quite lyrical," he added. At The Moment is Mannion's third solo album and his first since 2015's Trails on Permanent Vacation. Listen to "No Road Without A Turn."