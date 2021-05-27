Rock Icon DEE SNIDER To Unleash ‘Leave A Scar’ Album On July 30th!

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has released a music video for his new single "I Gotta Rock Again", which comes from his forthcoming album, "Leave A Scar". Like Dee's 2018 album, "For The Love Of Metal", Snider once again recruited Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta to produce the new album. Dee had this to say about the new single and video, "'I Gotta Rock (Again)' is the starting gun for this album and the driving motivation behind me returning to the studio to record Leave a Scar.