Rock Icon DEE SNIDER To Unleash ‘Leave A Scar’ Album On July 30th!
In 2018, legendary heavy metal vocalist and pop culture pillar DEE SNIDER turned the heavy music world on its axis with his transformative album, For The Love Of Metal. Produced by Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, the album re-cemented Dee's undeniable prowess with its modernized mastery and take-no-prisoners attitude. Three years later, with one of the most collectively tumultuous times society has ever experienced behind him, DEE SNIDER triumphantly returns with his fifth full-length album, Leave A Scar, out July 30, 2021 via Napalm Records!