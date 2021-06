“Are the Canyon Lake boat ramps open?” It’s the number-one question visitors (and more than a few locals) ask each week. May 27: Canyon Lake is at 904.34 feet at 9 a.m. Normal elevation is 909 feet. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently releasing 100 cfs into the Guadalupe River at Sattler. For real-time information about current wind directions and maximum wind speeds over the last six hours, click here.