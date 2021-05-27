Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Draft Notes: Nakic, Tisma, Dickinson, Cockburn

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerbian-Croatian forward Mario Nakic has declared for the 2021 NBA draft, agent Misko Raznatovic tells Jonathan Givony of ESPN (Twitter link). Nakic, who will turn 20 next month, has spent the 2020/21 season playing for BC Oostende in Belgium. According to Givony, the 6’8″ wing has averaged 10 points in 18 minutes per contest, while knocking down an impressive 58% of his three-point attempts. Nakic, who will have until July 19 to decide whether to remain in the draft or withdraw, is ranked 84th overall on ESPN’s big board for 2021.

www.hoopsrumors.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Cockburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Espn#Hunter College#Serbian#Espn#Croatian#The Spanish League#Elite Eight#Wolverines#Contest#Agent Misko Raznatovic#Bc Oostende#April#Twitter Link#Zagsblog Com#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
Country
Belgium
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsumhoops.com

Year in Review: Hunter Dickinson

Welcome to our annual offseason Year in Review series. Over the coming weeks, we will recap the 2020-21 season on an individual level for each player on the roster. That includes looking back at what they did well last season, where they struggled,... Est. reading time: 8 minutes. 1 Like.
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

A couple of way-too-early predictions for Michigan Basketball come in from ESPN

Jeff Borzello and Jonathan Givony from ESPN never stop giving their takes about college basketball season, even in the heart of a dead period in the sport. The pair crafted a few Way-Too-Early pieces for the four-letter network that both should catch the interest of Michigan basketball fans. Let's begin with Borzello’s Way-Too-Early Top-25 college basketball rankings.
NBAbtpowerhouse.com

Hunter Dickinson Declares For 2021 NBA Draft

On Wednesday, the Michigan Wolverines got some big news as star big man Hunter Dickinson declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. He put together an outstanding freshman campaign in Ann Arbor last season and will now consider taking his talents to the next level. Dickinson put out the following tweet to announce his decision:
Illinois StateDaily Illini

Illinois men’s basketball: Look at 14 thoughts on 14 scholarship players

When the basketball world shut down in March of 2020, Brad Underwood had to have figured that would be one of his most bizarre offseasons as a head coach. The one-time transfer rule then passed the next season, meaning players didn’t lose a year of eligibility from the COVID-19 season, and Illinois’ top two assistants departed, making the 2021 offseason just as wild.
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Report: Illinois center Kofi Cockburn to remain in NBA Draft

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn will remain in the NBA Draft, according to multiple reports. This report, from Andrew Slater of ProInsight, was retweeted by Cockburn:. College basketball insider Adam Zagoria also reported Cockburn will be turning pro. The talented center entered in the NBA Draft in April, but initially left...
NBAFrankfort Times

Michigan's Dickinson enters draft, leaves option to return

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson has entered the NBA draft while giving himself the option of staying in school. Dickinson made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season.
NBAEleven Warriors

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson to Enter NBA Draft, Maintain College Eligibility

Hunter Dickinson is going to test the NBA waters. The Michigan star announced on Wednesday that he has decided to go through the NBA Draft process, but is maintaining his NCAA eligibility and could potentially return to play with the Wolverines next season. As a true freshman last season, Dickinson...
NBAthechampaignroom.com

Kofi Cockburn staying in NBA Draft

According to multiple reports, Kofi Cockburn will not be returning for another year in Champaign. The Illini big man declared for the NBA Draft on April 18, but signed with a NCAA-approved agent and maintained his amateur status. After testing the waters, sources said Cockburn decided to stick in the draft.
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

'The window is definitely open': Hunter Dickinson explains what he's looking for in NBA Draft process

Hunter Dickinson took plenty of time once the season was over, waiting until this week to declare for the NBA Draft. The star freshman big man waited almost as long as possible with the May 30 deadline to declare for the draft right around the corner. Though he has declared, Dickinson has also maintained his eligibility and will have until July 7 to decide on whether he will stay at Michigan or continue into the draft.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Latest buzz on Hunter Dickinson and NBA draft

Hunter Dickinson caused a stir earlier this week among Michigan basketball fans as he declared the 2021 NBA draft. Here’s the latest on his decision. Following the Michigan basketball season, fans probably wouldn’t have been surprised to hear that Hunter Dickinson declared for the 2021 NBA draft. After all, that’s...
NBA247Sports

Everything Hunter Dickinson said on the latest Defend the Block podcast

Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson's preparations for his future are well underway as he is currently testing the NBA Draft waters. Despite leaving the door open for a return to Ann Arbor, Dickinson wants to make sure he's gathering enough information possible in order to make an informed decision regarding his future.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Draft Notes: Prkacin, Mock Draft, Combine

Croatian power forward Roko Prkacin has officially declared for the 2021 NBA draft, according to a report from Uroš Vezonik of Sportando. Prkacin, who will turn 19 in November, is ranked No. 39 on ESPN’s big board of 2021 prospects. The 6’9″ forward spent the 2020/21 season with KK Cibona in the Adriatic League and played well, averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 24 contests (27.7 MPG), with a shooting line of .492/.394/.654.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pistons Notes: Smith Jr., Grant, Draft, Free Agency

The Pistons traded for Dennis Smith Jr. in early February, but they still didn’t get as much time as they had hoped to evaluate his future, writes Keith Langlois of NBA.com. Smith battled injuries after coming to Detroit, including left knee soreness that sidelined him for the final 19 games of the season.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: Altman, Pacers, Forbes, Draft

The 2021 Cavaliers offseason could include front office changes, writes Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Current GM Koby Altman has been leading the front office since the 2017 offseason. Fedor reflects that former Cavs general manager Danny Ferry enjoyed the lengthiest run (five years) in power for Cleveland since Dan Gilbert...