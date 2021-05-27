Draft Notes: Nakic, Tisma, Dickinson, Cockburn
Serbian-Croatian forward Mario Nakic has declared for the 2021 NBA draft, agent Misko Raznatovic tells Jonathan Givony of ESPN (Twitter link). Nakic, who will turn 20 next month, has spent the 2020/21 season playing for BC Oostende in Belgium. According to Givony, the 6’8″ wing has averaged 10 points in 18 minutes per contest, while knocking down an impressive 58% of his three-point attempts. Nakic, who will have until July 19 to decide whether to remain in the draft or withdraw, is ranked 84th overall on ESPN’s big board for 2021.www.hoopsrumors.com