At 2:57 Saturday morning, Paris Police made a traffic stop on a white Ford passenger vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance. During the investigation, officers found that the driver, Shawn Michael Lehman, 33, of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine. Lehman was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. They transferred Lehman to the Lamar County Jail.