ASH To Perform Debut Album ‘1977’ In Its Entirety Via Exclusive Online Show On June 5th

Smalltown rockers cleopatrick are here with their debut album, BUMMER. And it’s ready to go hard if you’re ready to go hard with it. Across ten tracks and 28+ minutes, the Cobourg, Ontario duo continue to put themselves in the conversation when we’re talking about new rock acts, Canadian bands ready to make bigger worldwide waves, and maybe most of all right now, artists we really really want to see live when they get on stage again around here (The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto. December 11, 2021).