ASH To Perform Debut Album ‘1977’ In Its Entirety Via Exclusive Online Show On June 5th
ASH have confirmed that they will be playing their beloved debut album 1977 in full during a very special online show set for Saturday June 5th. Released on Infections in 1996, the band’s platinum selling UK #1 album 1977spawned the hit singles “Petrol”, “Kung Fu”, “Girl From Mars”, “Angel Interceptor”, “Goldfinger” and “Oh Yeah” – all songs that continue to ring out loud at venues and on festival stages to world over.www.iconvsicon.com