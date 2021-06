The Toros swept through the main bracket to claim the Area 2 title in AHSAA Class 6A softball. Spanish Fort (34-10) opened the tournament with a 6-5 decision over Gulf Shores in round one and won 7-1 over Robertsdale in round two. The Dolphins worked back into the upper bracket with wins over Baldwin County and Robertsdale. The RHS Golden Bears defeated the BCHS Tigers 5-2 in the first round. Ainsley Lambert and Hannah Lambert earned the wins in the pitching circle for the Toros.