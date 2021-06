The trailer for the upcoming iCarly revival recently dropped, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Paramount+ series, and they loved seeing some of their favorite characters back together. Unfortunately, not all of the characters are coming back for the revival, as Jennette McCurdy's Sam Puckett will not be part of the crew this time around. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove about the show's big return, and we asked how the show would address Sam's absence. It turns out that Sam's absence will be addressed right from the show's first episode.