Here's What To Do If You Find Connective Tissue In Your Chick-Fil-A Chicken
There are really only two things worse than heartbreak — one being when McDonald's ice cream machine is down, and the other being a disappointing Chick-fil-A trip. The latter is like an unexpected heartbreak in itself — totally out of the blue (unlike McDonald's ice cream machine). When a chain that's known for its fried chicken lets you down with a low quality sandwich, that hurts. And while we totally agree that a subpar Chick-fil-A trip is a rarity, this is a fast food joint we're talking about.www.mashed.com