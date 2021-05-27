Here's What To Do If You Find Connective Tissue In Your Chick-Fil-A Chicken

Hard seltzer may be getting all the attention as we wind our way into summer 2021, but according to industry experts, The Spirit Business, there's a new-but-old drink in town that promises to give hard seltzer a run for its money. Just like hard seltzer, it can boast that it's made from sugar, as opposed to grain. It's called "rum." Perhaps you've heard of it? It comes in a bottle and is either clear or golden or darker (via Robs Rum). It's also at least 80 proof, depending on which variety and which brand you prefer, and that means if you're planning on sipping outdoors under the heat of the sun, you'd be wise not to try to tackle it straight-up. But wait. It's not that we are suggesting doing what is, arguably, the unthinkable by whipping it with pineapple juice into a thick and frosty piña colada or some other excessively-involved fruity tiki drink.