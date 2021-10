Rockville, Md., Oct. 19, 2021—Today the Montgomery County Council unanimously enacted Expedited Bill 29-21, Contracts and Procurement —Minority Owned Business—Sunset Date Amendments, which extends the County’s Minority, Female and Disabled-Owned Business (MFD) Program for two years by extending the sunset date of the program until Dec. 31, 2023. The bill also provides until July 1, 2023 for the director of the Office of Procurement to submit a report to the Council and the County Executive on the need to continue the program.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO