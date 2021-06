You won't want to miss Megan Day as she faces 11 other barbecue experts in the second season of "BBQ Brawl" on Food Network (via Food Network). Don't let that sunny smile fool you — this lady takes her bbq seriously. A competitor on the professional pit team "Burnt Finger BBQ," Megan and husband Jason Day are a force to be reckoned with on the professional circuit (via Burnt Finger BBQ). Does any of this sound familiar? You've likely heard Megan's name as part of the team when Jason's signature Bacon Explosion™ recipe catapulted the duo to viral fame. Featured in The New York Times, this recipe was once named "the most downloaded recipe in the history of the internet."