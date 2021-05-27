Bulldog of the Month: Samantha Joiner

We journey to women’s golf for this week’s Retro Orange Panther of the Week. Samantha Durham and her sister Sarah both qualified for the 3A Central Regionals at Greensboro National Golf Club last month. In a standard year, Sarah would have competed in the regionals, but after a lengthy rain delay on May 4, the field was reduced from 62 players to 48 and Sarah didn’t make the cut. Over the past year, Samatha and Sarah have grown more serious about golf, but it’s something that runs in the family. Their brother played at Cedar Ridge and attended Campbell University. This season, Samatha Durham had the lowest score on the Panther team. They frequently play at Occoneechee Golf Course in Hillsborough, the home of the Orange and Cedar Ridge men’s and women’s golf teams which has hosted the Big 8 Conference Championships. The Durham sisters look forward to a more traditional schedule when women’s golf season resumes in August.