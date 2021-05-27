Cancel
Bulldog of the Month: Samantha Joiner

Mexico Ledger
 28 days ago

Parent’s Names: Kyle and Melissa Joiner. High School Activities: Varsity soccer and Varsity Speech and Debate. Favorite Food: Blueberry Waffles. Favorite Music: R&B Music. Favorite Pro Sports Team: United States Women’s National Soccer Team. Who is your favorite athlete or role model? My favorite athlete is Elizabeth Joiner, much love...

mexicoledger.com
