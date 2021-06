Robin Wright has revealed the excuse she was given by studio bosses for getting paid less than Kevin Spacey for House of Cards.Wright famously threatened studio bosses with going public unless they agreed to equal pay.In a new interview, she told The Telegraph: “I had learned that whoever was more popular gets paid more. And I thought, ‘OK, understandable,’ but after a bit of investigatory work I went back and said, ‘Actually the algorithms say this, so why am I not getting the same amount again?’ And you know what the answer was? ‘Well, you haven’t won an Academy Award.’”While...