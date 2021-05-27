Cancel
Cadillac, MI

Cadillac Students Helping Homeless And Others In Need

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 17 days ago
The Cadillac Area Public Schools 8th graders are key to helping numerous homeless shelters and resource programs in their area.

CAPS 8th graders are the first students in the state to participate in the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates Middle School program.

The program is offered through the Living Skills class at Cadillac Junior High School.

54 students in the JMG program have sewn 79 tote bags filled with toiletries, socks and snacks.

The bags were donated to the New Hope Shelter, Oasis Family Resource Center, and the Michigan State Police Purses With a Purpose program.

JMG’s main goal is to help students in grades 6-8 transition successfully from middle to high school and beyond.

The project was funded by a $500 Global Youth Services grant from the State of Michigan.

