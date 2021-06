Following a blowout loss to Hayesville on Friday, Swain County High School varsity baseball looked poised for a bounce-back win on Tuesday as the Devils struck first in the opening inning against Rosman. The Tigers answered in the second inning, however, to tie the game, then built a 4-1 lead that would prove insurmountable. A late rally by Swain in the bottom of the seventh fell just short and the visiting Tigers escaped with a 4-3 victory.