These Inland Empire fast food workers got a taste of fame thanks to Diplo, Lil Nas X

Murrieta – When Jody DeSimone, known online as Girlgraphix, posted a 45-second video on her TikTok account in March, she did not expect for it to go viral and become an all-consuming mission for her. She invited her followers to contact her if they needed a friend or someone to simply check in on them from time to time and thousands of TikTokers have taken her up on that offer. “I am meant to connect with people and remind them who they are, what they are worth, and how to connect deeper within themselves,” she said. “I came here to love anyone willing to accept it as hard as humanly possible.” DeSimone is responding to approximately 200 messages a day via text and phone calls but vows to get back to each person who reached out to her as quickly as possible. However, she re.