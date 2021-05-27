New Werewolves Within Trailer and Poster Released

The Tomorrow War, another victim of the COVID-19 year of delayed release is now scheduled to bring it’s big time blockbusters action to Amazon Prime on July 2nd, 2021. If you have any doubts about this flick qualifying for blockbuster status you can look at three things. The $200 million Amazon paid for the worldwide distribution rights, the cast, and the synopsis. The cast, who also compose the subjects for the motion posters below, is stacked to say the least. Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, and Theo Von, just to name a few. The synopsis, now tell me this doesn’t sound like a good old, classic, American blockbuster: