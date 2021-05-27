Cancel
New Werewolves Within Trailer and Poster Released

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming horror-comedy film Werewolves Within has released a new trailer and poster ahead of its release in theaters on June 25th. The movie, which is an adaptation of the 2016 VR game Werewolves Within published by Ubisoft, sees a bunch of folks holed up together under a werewolf attack only to then begin suspecting that perhaps one or more of those with them are actually the lycanthrope. You can check out the new trailer above, which really emphasizes both the "horror" and "comedy" in equal measure.

comicbook.com
