Twitter urges Indian gov’t to respect freedom of expression

The ordinance, which was proposed in late May 2021 seeks to amalgamate all media regulatory structures in Pakistan to create one converged regulatory body. Pakistani and international media stakeholders strongly opposed the proposed government move and instigated a coordinated response to the government. Among those, the International Press Institute (IPI) sent a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan outlining their great concern on the proposed new regulations, claiming that they “will go against the democratic norms that Pakistan should uphold as a democracy”. It also cautioned the danger of installing a new authority that had power to shut down any media entity without prior notice, without the capacity to be challenged in any court of law.