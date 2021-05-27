Thursday's Market Minute: Russell Races Ahead
Russell 2000 futures led the way to the upside yesterday, logging a 1.7% gain and far outpacing the other major equity indices. But in the bigger picture, the small-cap index has been spinning its wheels since early February despite making all-time highs in March. The /RTY has churned sideways within a gradually narrowing wedge pattern, most recently on steadily declining volume since the spikes during the last downward move that began on May 10.www.benzinga.com