Thursday's Market Minute: Russell Races Ahead

By TD Ameritrade Network
Benzinga
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell 2000 futures led the way to the upside yesterday, logging a 1.7% gain and far outpacing the other major equity indices. But in the bigger picture, the small-cap index has been spinning its wheels since early February despite making all-time highs in March. The /RTY has churned sideways within a gradually narrowing wedge pattern, most recently on steadily declining volume since the spikes during the last downward move that began on May 10.

www.benzinga.com
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Stocksambcrypto.com

Polkadot, Aave, Nano Price Analysis: 12 June

Polkadot, Aave, and Nano mimicked the downward trend haunting the crypto-market as its total market cap shrunk by 5.57% over the previous day. After noting consolidation post the 7 June fall, these alts once again found themselves in bearish territory on 10 June, breaking through the support levels they had clung on to for weeks.
StocksBenzinga

Friday's Market Minute: Bond Market Shrugs Off Hot CPI Report

U.S. stocks rallied to a fresh intraday record high yesterday after investors realized the punchbowl of stimulus is not going away anytime soon. U.S. inflation outperformed, and the market measured the hot CPI print as transitory in nature. Consumer prices surged 5% year-over-year in May as the reopening of the economy accelerates.
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Closing Near All-time Highs

The NASDAQ 100 initially pulled back during the trading session on Thursday as traders got concerned about the upcoming CPI number. The number was higher than anticipated, but at the end of the day the traders started buying things out, as interest rates did not spike the way they had been concerned about. The market is closer to the top of the candlestick and that is a very bullish sign. The 14,000 level is an area where we have seen a lot of resistance recently, and just below the overall all-time highs.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Tread Water Ahead of June Fed Meeting

Stocks started Friday with gains but lost steam as the day wore on, even as the latest consumer sentiment data came in better than expected. After yesterday's consumer price index release, which showed inflation is indeed on the rise, today's economic numbers revealed that consumers have "unfavorable perceptions" of market prices for homes and automobiles.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares rose 8.19% to $3.3. NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock increased by 7.72% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $152.8 million. Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) stock moved upwards by 7.49% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
BusinessCNBC

Santoli’s Thursday market notes: S&P 500 makes ambivalent breakout to a new high amid blazing inflation

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. As happens with so many intensely anticipated and over-analyzed data releases and news announcements, what the market most wanted from the consumer price index report was for it to be over. A hotter inflation number than anticipated, which the market was not obviously repricing for in recent weeks, yet the S&P 500 released higher and bonds even rallied slightly.
StocksPosted by
Money

This Two-Minute Viral Video Proves It's Impossible to Time the Stock Market

If you’re a long-term investor, you’ve probably heard that “timing the market” is a lot harder than it looks. There are plenty of stats and studies that try to show the difficulty of anticipating market moves, but few of them drive the point home like this video, created for the 125th birthday of the Dow Jones Industrial Average last month.
StocksBenzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: GameStop Or Go

One of the original “meme” stock names, GameStop (NYSE: GME) is set to release earnings after the bell today. According to Zacks, GameStop’s earnings per share last quarter were $1.34, and are currently estimated to be $0.63; revenue was $1.18 billion last quarter and is expected to be $1.13 billion. Traders should consider that GME has averaged a decline of 14.2% the day following its earnings release for the past 10 years. With a “Reddit” stock like GME, investors should expect high implied volatility and high option premiums. Due to the mania surrounding this company, its earnings release may cause a big move upward or a significant move down.
Stocksfxempire.com

Today’s Market Wrap Up and Look Ahead to Tomorrow

The S&P 500 remains so close yet so far away from another record high as stocks fail to find enough momentum to push the index over the top. The index hovers at 4,219 compared to an all-time high of 4,232. All three major indices — the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq — finished the day fractionally in the red.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Russell 2000 Leads Again as Dow, S&P Churn

Small-cap stocks continued to shine Tuesday, with the Russell 2000 climbing 1.1% to 2,343 – putting it within striking distance of its March 15 record high of 2,360. Among the names elevating the small-cap index was Stitch Fix (SFIX, +14.1%), which popped after the online styling service reported a slimmer-than-expected per-share loss and stronger-than-forecast revenues. Workhorse Group (WKHS, +11.8%) and Casper Sleep (CSPR, +16.2%) were among other the Russell's other massive gainers.
BusinessBenzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Previewing June

We begin the second week of June with traders focused on economic data, inflation, central bank activity, and comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen over the weekend. Let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what’s to come this week. The jobs report Friday disappointed many, with non-farm payrolls...
StocksPosted by
Phil's Stock World

Fallback Thursday – Volatility Picks up ahead of Payrolls

With global equities locked in a tight range for the past month, investors are on the lookout for any signs that central banks may start to withdraw emergency support. While Fed officials have mainly stuck to the message that stimulus will remain in place, inflation is perking up, with global food prices surging to the highest in almost a decade. Friday’s payrolls data could add another twist to the debate in the wake of Harker’s remarks, who said Wednesday that the U.S. central bank should begin discussing the time frame for paring back its bond-buying program.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of Fed Minutes

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade after the Wall Street closed mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) and PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH). The Federal Open Market Committee...
BusinessBenzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: Eco-Data & Earnings In Focus This Week

As we begin June with a shortened trading week, let’s take a market minute to have a look at what’s to come. First, trends you should be watching include U.S. indices which remain bid at or near all-time highs; the U.S. Dollar starting to shows signs of weakness once again; gold’s rally back above 1900; and crude oil hitting a two-year high ahead today’s OPEC+ meeting. We’re also seeing inflation concerns trending higher with commodities like copper and grains still holding near 2021 high prices.
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 await much needed insight from the Federal Reserve on the central bank’s planned policy path given recent economic data releases. Seasonal headwinds have worked to trample volume and volatility which has crippled price action. Dow Jones Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for...
StocksJonesboro Sun

Stocks notch modest gains and a 3rd winning week for S&P 500

Wall Street closed out a mostly listless week Friday with a wobbly day of trading that helped nudge the S&P 500 to its third straight weekly gain. The benchmark index edged up 0.2 percent after spending much of the day in the red. The small uptick was enough to lift the S&P 500 to an all-time high for the second day in a row.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Cboe Global Markets

Within the last quarter, Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 7 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Cboe Global Markets evaluate the company at an average price target of $115.57 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $104.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MesChain Hits Market Cap of $130,500.29 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. MesChain has a market cap of $130,500.29 and approximately $3,163.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.