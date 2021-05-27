Thursday's Market Minute: Russell Races Ahead

The NASDAQ 100 initially pulled back during the trading session on Thursday as traders got concerned about the upcoming CPI number. The number was higher than anticipated, but at the end of the day the traders started buying things out, as interest rates did not spike the way they had been concerned about. The market is closer to the top of the candlestick and that is a very bullish sign. The 14,000 level is an area where we have seen a lot of resistance recently, and just below the overall all-time highs.