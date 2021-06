Betting odds in professional wrestling are often an indication of what we could see go down on a major show. AEW has been no exception to this rule so ahead of Double Or Nothing we are going to take a look at some of the early favorites for the show, we still have the AEW Dynamite go-home special to go which could sway the betting odds big time as well as the promise of smart money to come in and give us an even better indication of what will happen. With that said let’s take a look at what the SkyBet odds for Double Or Nothing currently project will happen.