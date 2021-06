Work has been steadily progressing on the much-anticipated Quarry Trails Metro Park and the 80-acre mixed-use development that is integrated into its design. Steve Bollinger, Principal and Executive Vice President of Development for the developer of the project, Thrive Companies, said that he expects the first move-ins to happen in “October or November.” For-sale townhomes and flats, as well as for-rent apartments, will be the first products available, with detached single family homes coming online a little bit later.