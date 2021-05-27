Expert Insight: Materials Characterization Webinar Series: All you need to know about the latest tools and techniques advancing materials science

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Collagen forms about 1/3 of protein in our body. Its molecules are cables that strengthen our tendons and the vast resident sheets that support our skin from bones to teeth to joints to the supportive tissues collagen is present in every part of her body. It provides structure to our bodies and protects the soft tissues. It exists in high amounts in our body until the age of 25, and our body keeps producing it, but after a certain age, as the pores and skin start aging, the collagen production decreases, and we might have to take or apply collagen on our skin in order to protect it from the UV rays and developing age lines and wrinkles protein is in essential source for keeping our skin youthful and smooth women around world drink collagen drinks and use products that have collagen in it to maintain a healthy and beautiful lifestyle.