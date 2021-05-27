Expert Insight: Materials Characterization Webinar Series: All you need to know about the latest tools and techniques advancing materials science
We have entered a true materials revolution, with materials science right at the heart of innovation. The characterization of materials delivers a deeper understanding of the structure and properties associated with a given material at the atomic scale, providing insight into its optical, morphological, electrical, thermal, and magnetic characteristics. Technological developments and discoveries in the field of materials science have shaped and enhanced the methods by which materials can now be investigated.