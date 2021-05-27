Cancel
Sentar Wins Multiple FedHealthIT Innovation Awards

Sentar Inc. (Sentar), one of the fastest growing cybersecurity and intelligence solutions providers in the national security sector, has been selected by FedHealthIT for multiple 2021 Innovation Awards in collaboration with the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) and Defense Health Agency (DHA). Selected by a panel of current and former Federal and Industry leaders from across the Federal health IT sector, awards were received for 1) The Medical Community of Interest (Med-COI) Transition Risk Assessment Process (MTRAP), 2) The Enterprise Intelligence and Data Solutions PMO, and 3) The Cyber Operations Center (CyOC).

www.marketscreener.com
