The Orchard Town Center is hosting a silent auction of student-built Adirondack chairs on June 12. The Colorado Homebuilding Academy (CHA), an industry-driven training establishment providing hands-on education, innovation and collaboration for students interested in a career in construction, is supporting student scholarships through the partnership with the Let the Adventure Begin Art Walk at The Orchard Town Center. This year, CHA students built both single and double Adirondack chairs that will be hand-painted by local artists and up for sale at a silent auction starting at the kick-off event on June 12 and ending in July. All proceeds will go towards scholarships for academy students to participate in bootcamps and classes ranging from Basics in Concrete, to Basics in Electrical Construction and Construction Management.