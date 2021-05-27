Bankruptcy thwarts foreclosure auction of downtown Meriden buildings
MERIDEN — A foreclosure auction to sell two downtown buildings was stopped Saturday when the property owner filed an eleventh hour bankruptcy appeal. According to city records, CBD & Sons LTD of Brooklyn, New York is the owner of 9-11 Colony St. and 13-17 Colony St. More than $100,000 in taxes, water and sewer payments, blight liens and legal fees are owed on the buildings and they were the subject of a court-ordered foreclosure auction on Saturday.