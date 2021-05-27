Cancel
Meriden, CT

Bankruptcy thwarts foreclosure auction of downtown Meriden buildings

By Mary Ellen Godin, Record-Journal staff
Posted by 
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MERIDEN — A foreclosure auction to sell two downtown buildings was stopped Saturday when the property owner filed an eleventh hour bankruptcy appeal. According to city records, CBD & Sons LTD of Brooklyn, New York is the owner of 9-11 Colony St. and 13-17 Colony St. More than $100,000 in taxes, water and sewer payments, blight liens and legal fees are owed on the buildings and they were the subject of a court-ordered foreclosure auction on Saturday.

www.myrecordjournal.com
Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
704
Followers
4K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

 https://www.myrecordjournal.com
