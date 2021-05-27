Cancel
Industry News: ZEISS evaluates manufacturing methods for the oil and gas industry with Brazilian partners

Since January 2021, ZEISS has been working with the non-profit, private research and technology organization SENAI (Brazil) and with the energy company Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS, Brazil), which specializes in oil and gas. The aim of the research alliance is to develop and validate methodologies for the manufacturing and qualification of static as well as dynamic critical components for the oil and gas industry within the next two years.

