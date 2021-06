The space that once housed Dominique Ansel Bakery has recently welcomed a new owner. Chestnut Bakery is the new bakery hot spot in town that is founded by a team of highly regarded bakers to fill out the pastry void since Dominique Ansel’s exit. Apart from an abundance of wholesome sourdough and decadent pastries, the bakery also prides itself as a community bakery that aims to give back to the locals. They have previously donated loaves to their local school and raised money for the Chelsea pensioners. Currently, for every newsletter sign-ups, Chestnut Bakery will be donating a loaf of bread to a local food bank.