Want to know the most popular unisex baby names? We’ve crunched the numbers for you. Our definition of a unisex name is one that’s used for both girls and boys with a split of at least 90-10. (For the most popular names, there are always a few opposites recorded, like the 17 boys called Emma and 13 girls called William in 2020. But it’s not particularly accurate or helpful to call them unisex, when the balance is so overwhelmingly towards one gender.)