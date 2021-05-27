Cancel
Facebook : Twitter wrangles with Indian govt over staff safety, free speech

marketscreener.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Thursday it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, days after police visited one of its offices as part of a probe related to the firm's tagging of some ruling party posts as manipulated. Leaders of Prime Minister Narendra...

Narendra Modi
