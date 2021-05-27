Facebook : Twitter wrangles with Indian govt over staff safety, free speech

Indian users may lose access to the various social media and OTT (Over-the-top) platforms starting tomorrow as the new guidelines go into effect. In case you don't know, earlier this year the Indian government announced the new Intermediary Guidelines to govern various digital platforms. As such, it gave companies a three month notice to comply or face consequences. The law requires social media platforms to appoint compliance officers from India. The officers will address user/government complaints, monitor and remove objectionable content. The rules will also apply to various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and others. The government noted that these companies don't have a code of self-regulation and as such, companies need to include representatives from the various ministries to create a committee. This committee will have sole power to moderate content and take actions on the complaints.