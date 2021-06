Georgetown County and partners throughout the community will gather together this weekend for a ceremony to reinter the remains of enslaved African-Americans who were once laid to rest at Hagley Plantation. The ceremony, to take place at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Church cemetery in Litchfield, will be open to anyone who would like to pay their respects at this important and historic event. It is set for 3 p.m. on Pentecostal Sunday, May 23.