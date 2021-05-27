How Do You Get That Sour Smell Out of Towels?

We all love the fresh smell of clean laundry when it comes out of the dryer — it’s like taking in a breath of crisp spring air. But when it comes to towels, after some time, things can get a bit… funky. We know that the last thing you want to do is throw away your towels and spend all that extra cash replacing them every couple of months, so we’ve rounded up a few tips for cleaning towels that will help save you the trouble. Whether you’re wondering if washing towels with vinegar really works or looking for the best solution for how to get a sour smell out of towels, we’ve got you covered!