Product News: Waters introduces the SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO) to advance clinical research of infectious diseases

By SelectScience
selectscience.net
 14 days ago

Waters Corporation has introduced a new RUO LC-MS test method to advance critical infectious disease research. Waters™ SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO) uses an orthogonal analytical method that directly detects and quantifies SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (NCAP) peptides that initial studies have shown to yield highly accurate, quantitative results. “For biomedical and clinical...

www.selectscience.net
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Waters launches new RUO LC-MS test method to advance infectious disease research

Waters Corporation today introduced a new RUO LC-MS test method to advance critical infectious disease research. Waters™ SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO) uses an orthogonal analytical method that directly detects and quantifies SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid (NCAP) peptides that initial studies have shown to yield highly accurate, quantitative results. “For biomedical and clinical...
Medical Sciencelabroots.com

The Diagnostic & Clinical Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Associate Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine/Division of Infectious Diseases and the Department of Microbiology & Immunology at the University of Michigan. The increasing spread of variants across the globe raises questions about the effectiveness of existing programs to protect public health. Join Dr. Lauring, a researcher of virus mutations, to learn about the biological properties of the variants and the ability to effectively diagnose and vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2 and their impact on COVID therapies.
Times Union

New Surface Mount Indigo-Clean Product is Safe, Simple-to-Install Way to Kill SARS-CoV-2

KENOSHA, Wis. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Today, Kenall announced the introduction of its new. Indigo-Clean® MSDIC13, a 13-inch surface-mount LED light fixture that can be installed anywhere, including schools, healthcare facilities, gyms, and correctional facilities, as simply as installing a smoke detector. Once installed, the MSDIC13 provides continuous environmental disinfection, utilizing a safe wavelength of visible light (405nm) to kill pathogens including SARS-CoV-2, Influenza-A, MRSA and C. diff. The new MSDIC also features Indigo-Clean’s next generation light engine that provides spaces with truer white light and accurate color rendering.
Cancerhomelandprepnews.com

Experimental oral antiviral shows potential against COVID-19 in cell culture study

According to new research from National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists at the Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), the oral antiviral drug TEMPOL could limit SARS-CoV-2 infection capabilities. Though still considered experimental, the drug’s efficacy was demonstrated in a study of cell cultures. Therein,...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

The genetic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 in the USA

The spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) across the United States during 2020 has been said to have occurred in three “waves” or “phases,” characterized by spikes in the number of reported new cases and a roving geographical distribution. A number of SARS-CoV-2 lineages with higher transmissibility...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

No point vaccinating those who’ve had COVID-19: Findings of Cleveland Clinic study

Scientists from the Cleveland Clinic, USA, have recently evaluated the effectiveness of coronavirus disease 2019 COVID-19) vaccination among individuals with or without a history of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The study findings reveal that individuals with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection do not get additional benefits from vaccination,...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Manhattan, KSqualityassurancemag.com

Flying Insects Not Likely To Transmit SARS-CoV-2, ARS Studies Show

By early 2020, a new virus called SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19 disease, was rapidly spreading across the planet. Everyone wanted and needed information on what it was, what it did, and how it was transmitted. Since then, the worldwide scientific community has amassed a great deal of information about...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Exposure in Surgeons and Anesthesiologists at a New York City Specialty Hospital: A Cross-Sectional Study of Symptoms and SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Status

J Occup Environ Med. 2021 Jun 1;63(6):521-527. doi: 10.1097/JOM.0000000000002182. OBJECTIVE: We measured the seroprevalence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies among surgeons and anesthesiologists and associated antibody status with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) clinical illness. METHODS: A cross-sectional study of SARS-CoV-2 IgG seroprevalence with a...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify defensins as potential anti-SARS-CoV-2 agents

A recent study conducted at the Ohio State University, USA, and the Fudan University, China, has revealed that alpha-defensin human neutrophil peptide 1 (HNP1), a cationic antimicrobial peptide, can prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from infecting cells by destabilizing the viral spike protein and disrupting spike-mediated viral envelop – host cell membrane fusion. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
ScienceEurekAlert

Penn researchers discover drug that blocks multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants in mice

The drug diABZI -- which activates the body's innate immune response -- was highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 in mice that were infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to scientists in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The findings, published this month in Science Immunology, suggest that diABZI could also treat other respiratory coronaviruses.
New York City, NYthelancet.com

Systemic lupus erythematosus does not prevent antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) were particularly concerned about their risks following exposure to the virus and so were the physicians caring for them. After all, it seemed entirely possible that SLE and its therapy might reduce the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 and increase the risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes. Owing to immunoglobulin and immune complex formation and the ensuing release of interferons,
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Large Study of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Loads Yields Insights into Infectiousness

Questions surrounding SARS-CoV-2’s infectiousness have loomed large over the COVID-19 pandemic since the first infections were reported: Who is most infectious and when? How does the severity of symptoms correspond to infectiousness? What viral load is required to spread the virus?. Now, to better understand and estimate infectiousness in COVID-19...
Medical Sciencethewestonforum.com

Inhalation therapy against SARS-CoV-2 virus with nanotechnology

Researchers report that a new inhalation treatment uses nanoparticles to target the spike protein SARS-CoV-2. The results of the study are promising and offer effective potential Treatment of severe Covid-19 disease. In laboratory tests, inhalable nanobodies were able to provide effective protection against infection with the Coronavirus. An innovative inhaled...
Sciencegastroenterologyadvisor.com

SARS-CoV-2 Detection Sensitivity: Digital vs Quantitative PCR

The use of digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) to measure plasma levels of SARS-CoV-2 RNA (RNAemia) provides greater sensitivity than quantitative PCR (qPCR) for predicting disease severity, clinical deterioration, and extrapulmonary complications (EPCs) associated with COVID-19, according to study results published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. A team of researchers from...
Medical & Biotechsciencecodex.com

"Mexican variant" and monitoring actions of SARS-CoV-2 genome

A research group of the Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology of the University of Bologna analyzed more than one million SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences. This analysis led to the identification of a new variant that, over the past weeks, has been spreading mostly in Mexico but has also been found in Europe. Their paper published in the Journal of Medical Virology presented the so-called "Mexican variant", whose scientific name is T478K. Like other strains, this presents a mutation in the Spike protein, which allows coronaviruses to attach to and penetrate their targeted cells.
Public HealthGenomeWeb

Thermo Fisher Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Pooled Sample SARS-CoV-2 Test Kit

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for Thermo Fisher Scientific's TaqPath COVID-19 Pooling Kit. The kit is designed to detect the ORF1ab, N, and S genes of SARS-CoV-2 in pooled samples containing up to five individual nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, anterior nasal, or mid-turbinate nasal swab specimens collected by healthcare providers. It runs on Thermo Fisher's Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 7 RT-PCR instrument and may be used by any lab that is CLIA-certified to perform high-complexity tests.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Will SARS-CoV-2 become just another common cold?

The future prevalence and virulence of SARS-CoV-2 is uncertain. Researchers at the University of Utah try to answer the question–Will SARS-CoV-2 Become Just Another Seasonal Coronavirus? in a new study published in the journal Viruses. Joining me today to discuss the research and their findings is Fred Adler, PhD. Dr....