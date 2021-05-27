Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Product News: Streamline cannabinoid analyses with Restek’s new neutrals mix

By SelectScience
selectscience.net
 14 days ago

Restek’s new nine-component cannabinoid mix streamlines cannabinoid analyses. By combining nine compounds into one ampul, calibration complexity has been simplified, enabling labs to minimize errors, save time, and reduce cost. A high concentration of 1000 μg/mL adds additional flexibility in constructing calibration curves and lowers solvent spiking volume for labs assessing potency recoveries.

www.selectscience.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neutrals#Science News#Cat#Reference Material#Qc#Cbc#Cannabicyclol#Cannabinol#Cbn#Selectscience#Cannabidivarin#Cannabidiol#Cbg#Cbl#Cannabigerol#Cannabinoid Analyses#Compounds#Calibration Complexity#Thcv#Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
News Break
Cats
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Topological impact of a simple self-replication geometry structure with great application potential in vacuum pumping and photovoltaic industry

Topological effects exist from a macroscopic system such as the universe to a microscopic system described by the quantum mechanics. We show here that an interesting geometry structure can be created by self-replication procedure of a square with an inscribed circle, in which the sum of the circles area will remain the same but the sum of circumference will increase. It is demonstrated that these topological features have significant impacts to the vacuum pumping probability and the photon absorption probability of the active surface by the Monte Carlo simulation. The results show great application potential in vacuum pumping of large research facilities such as nuclear fusion reactor, synchrotron, gravitational-wave detector, and in photovoltaic industry.
Economyarxiv.org

PAM: Understanding Product Images in Cross Product Category Attribute Extraction

Understanding product attributes plays an important role in improving online shopping experience for customers and serves as an integral part for constructing a product knowledge graph. Most existing methods focus on attribute extraction from text description or utilize visual information from product images such as shape and color. Compared to the inputs considered in prior works, a product image in fact contains more information, represented by a rich mixture of words and visual clues with a layout carefully designed to impress customers. This work proposes a more inclusive framework that fully utilizes these different modalities for attribute extraction. Inspired by recent works in visual question answering, we use a transformer based sequence to sequence model to fuse representations of product text, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) tokens and visual objects detected in the product image. The framework is further extended with the capability to extract attribute value across multiple product categories with a single model, by training the decoder to predict both product category and attribute value and conditioning its output on product category. The model provides a unified attribute extraction solution desirable at an e-commerce platform that offers numerous product categories with a diverse body of product attributes. We evaluated the model on two product attributes, one with many possible values and one with a small set of possible values, over 14 product categories and found the model could achieve 15% gain on the Recall and 10% gain on the F1 score compared to existing methods using text-only features.
Public HealthSHOOT Online

Kameo Announces Expanded Service Offerings to Streamline COVID-19 Testing for the Entertainment Production Industry

The New Services Provide Customized Management Solutions for Production Companies to Seamlessly Schedule and Track Testing Compliance and Results On-Set Kameo, the leading provider of flexible mobile COVID-19 testing services for the entertainment production industry, announced the launch of its digital platform, which will serve as an added service to help streamline the complex and high-risk task of tracking and managing COVID-19 testing and compliance on-site, allowing productions to operate safely.
AgriculturePhys.org

Mixed farming methods could reduce US emissions and increase productivity

Small-scale mixed-use agriculture that avoids synthetic fertilizers in favor of manure could eliminate agricultural greenhouse gas emissions if established across the United States' 100 million hectares of lush high quality cropland, according to a study by Gidon Eshel, publishing 3rd June 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology. The minor catch: beef consumption would need to decrease, but by only 20%.
Businesspharmacytimes.com

OTC Product News: May 2021

Based on the same formula as the Zeiss Fog Defender System, the new AntiFOG Wipes will help individuals who wear eyeglasses prevent the fogging that often comes with wearing a mask. Each wipe is made of a soft, microfine tissue to ensure clean glasses and prevent harm to antireflective coatings. According to a company statement, 74% of eyeglass wearers struggle with masks causing foggy lenses, and the wipes aim to solve that problem.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

Harmony Biosciences to Present New Data Analyses for Wakix (Pitolisant) At the Sleep 2021 Annual Meeting

Two Poster Presentations Will Include New Post-Hoc Analyses That Highlight the Clinical Effectiveness of Wakix. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, announced that results from two post-hoc analyses from the clinical development program for WAKIX will be presented at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), known as “SLEEP 2021.” The meeting will be held virtually June 10-13.
Carsrittal.us

Electro-Matic Streamlines Production via Panel Automation Solutions

Today’s automotive manufacturing industry is a constantly changing space. Companies must facilitate multiple production programs in disparate parts of the world with component parts coming from a variety of suppliers. Production facilities must adhere to variances in panel and switchgear applications and certifications to provide the right product for the right customer at the right time.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

Mark-10 Introduces New Integrated Controls to Streamline Essential Force Measurement

COPIAGUE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2021-- Mark-10 introduces the Series F family of force testers for quality control and process monitoring in fabrication and assembly operations. The Series F family integrates IntelliMESUR software for machine control, force measurement, and data acquisition in a single clean graphical user interface. This brings another level of efficiency into recurrent testing, allowing users to define and store test sequences for both routine and unique tasks, store all measurements, and perform standard and specialized data analysis.
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

Customize Solutions for Genomics and Diagnostics

Our customized solutions and stabilization services simplify and streamline your genomics, molecular biology and immunodiagnostics workflows. Whether creating a custom bead, a specialized enzyme, or a convenient kit for a repeated workflow, we will work with you to share progress and optimize outcomes. Our team of scientists and manufacturing specialists is available to provide custom solutions including lyophilization, conjugation, custom biology, custom plates and contract manufacturing that fit seamlessly into your existing protocols, often saving you time and cost.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Sirius: A Mutual Information Tool for Exploratory Visualization of Mixed Data

Jane L. Adams, Todd F. Deluca, Christopher M. Danforth, Peter S. Dodds, Yuhang Zheng, Konstantinos Anastasakis, Boyoon Choi, Allison Min, Michael M. Bessey. Data scientists across disciplines are increasingly in need of exploratory analysis tools for data sets with a high volume of features. We expand upon graph mining approaches for exploratory analysis of high-dimensional data to introduce Sirius, a visualization package for researchers to explore feature relationships among mixed data types using mutual information and network backbone sparsification. Visualizations of feature relationships aid data scientists in finding meaningful dependence among features, which can engender further analysis for feature selection, feature extraction, projection, identification of proxy variables, or insight into temporal variation at the macro scale. Graph mining approaches for feature analysis exist, such as association networks of binary features, or correlation networks of quantitative features, but mixed data types present a unique challenge for developing comprehensive feature networks for exploratory analysis. Using an information theoretic approach, Sirius supports heterogeneous data sets consisting of binary, continuous quantitative, and discrete categorical data types, and provides a user interface exploring feature pairs with high mutual information scores. We leverage a backbone sparsification approach from network theory as a dimensionality reduction technique, which probabilistically trims edges according to the local network context. Sirius is an open source Python package and Django web application for exploratory visualization, which can be deployed in data analysis pipelines. The Sirius codebase and exemplary data sets can be found at: this https URL.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Unifying description of the vibrational anomalies of amorphous materials

The vibrational density of states $D(\omega)$ of solids controls their thermal and transport properties. In crystals, the low-frequency modes are extended phonons distributed in frequency according to Debye's law, $D(\omega) \propto \omega^2$. In amorphous solids, phonons are damped, and at low frequency $D(\omega)$ comprises extended modes in excess over Debye's prediction, leading to the so-called boson peak in $D(\omega)/\omega^2$ at $\omega_{\rm bp}$, and quasi-localized (QLMs) ones. Here we show that boson peak and phonon attenuation in the Rayleigh scattering regime are related, as suggested by correlated fluctuating elasticity theory (corr-FET), and that amorphous materials can be described as homogeneous isotropic elastic media punctuated by QLMs acting as elastic heterogeneities. Our numerical results resolve the conflict between theoretical approaches attributing amorphous solids' vibrational anomalies to elastic disorder and localized defects.
Computersarxiv.org

Global Context Enhanced Graph Neural Networks for Session-based Recommendation

Session-based recommendation (SBR) is a challenging task, which aims at recommending items based on anonymous behavior sequences. Almost all the existing solutions for SBR model user preference only based on the current session without exploiting the other sessions, which may contain both relevant and irrelevant item-transitions to the current session. This paper proposes a novel approach, called Global Context Enhanced Graph Neural Networks (GCE-GNN) to exploit item transitions over all sessions in a more subtle manner for better inferring the user preference of the current session. Specifically, GCE-GNN learns two levels of item embeddings from session graph and global graph, respectively: (i) Session graph, which is to learn the session-level item embedding by modeling pairwise item-transitions within the current session; and (ii) Global graph, which is to learn the global-level item embedding by modeling pairwise item-transitions over all sessions. In GCE-GNN, we propose a novel global-level item representation learning layer, which employs a session-aware attention mechanism to recursively incorporate the neighbors' embeddings of each node on the global graph. We also design a session-level item representation learning layer, which employs a GNN on the session graph to learn session-level item embeddings within the current session. Moreover, GCE-GNN aggregates the learnt item representations in the two levels with a soft attention mechanism. Experiments on three benchmark datasets demonstrate that GCE-GNN outperforms the state-of-the-art methods consistently.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Augmenting Molecular Deep Generative Models with Topological Data Analysis Representations

Deep generative models have emerged as a powerful tool for learning informative molecular representations and designing novel molecules with desired properties, with applications in drug discovery and material design. Deep generative auto-encoders defined over molecular SMILES strings have been a popular choice for that purpose. However, capturing salient molecular properties like quantum-chemical energies remains challenging and requires sophisticated neural net models of molecular graphs or geometry-based information. As a simpler and more efficient alternative, we present a SMILES Variational Auto-Encoder (VAE) augmented with topological data analysis (TDA) representations of molecules, known as persistence images. Our experiments show that this TDA augmentation enables a SMILES VAE to capture the complex relation between 3D geometry and electronic properties, and allows generation of novel, diverse, and valid molecules with geometric features consistent with the training data, which exhibit a varying range of global electronic structural properties, such as a small HOMO-LUMO gap - a critical property for designing organic solar cells. We demonstrate that our TDA augmentation yields better success in downstream tasks compared to models trained without these representations and can assist in targeted molecule discovery.
Computersarxiv.org

Sensitivity analysis for random measurement error using regression calibration and simulation-extrapolation

Sensitivity analysis for measurement error can be applied in the absence of validation data by means of regression calibration and simulation-extrapolation. These have not been compared for this purpose. A simulation study was conducted comparing the performance of regression calibration and simulation-extrapolation in a multivariable model. The performance of the two methods was evaluated in terms of bias, mean squared error (MSE) and confidence interval coverage, for ranging reliability of the error-prone measurement (0.2-0.9), sample size (125-1,000), number of replicates (2-10), and R-squared (0.03-0.75). It was assumed that no validation data were available about the error-free measures, while measurement error variance was correctly estimated. In various scenarios, regression calibration was unbiased while simulation-extrapolation was biased: median bias was 1.4% (interquartile range (IQR): 0.8;2%), and -12.8% (IQR: -13.2;-11.0%), respectively. A small gain in efficiency was observed for simulation-extrapolation (median MSE: 0.005, IQR: 0.004;0.006) versus regression calibration (median MSE: 0.006, IQR: 0.004;0.007). Confidence interval coverage was at the nominal level of 95% for regression calibration, and smaller than 95% for simulation-extrapolation (median coverage: 92%, IQR: 85;94%). In the absence of validation data, the use of regression calibration is recommended for sensitivity analysis for measurement error.
RetailThe Drum

4 ways Fanatics streamlined their e-commerce product content workflows with DAM

E-commerce was already growing fast and is now growing faster than ever — customers spent $861.12 billion online with U.S. merchants in 2020 (up 44.0% year over year). Along with that growth comes more digital touchpoints and an increasingly complex omnichannel customer experience. One of the ways that leading brands are stepping up to this challenge is by creating higher quality product content, adding new types of content (e.g. 360º spin photography), and streamlining their production workflows.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Associated Press

New Specialized Think Tank SpaceTech Analytics Has Profiled and Analysed the 2021 Publicly Traded Companies in the Global SpaceTech Sector, Covering 1,000+ Entities

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2021-- SpaceTech Analytics, a new spin-off of Deep Knowledge Group’s flagship subsidiary, Deep Knowledge Analytics, announces the release of an open-access 40-page special analytical case study, “Publicly Traded Companies in SpaceTech Industry 2021 / Q2,” designed to provide tangible insights and trends on companies and investors. Report:...
Sciencenist.gov

Passing Photons Through Chicken, VR for First Responders, and 3D-Printed Metal: A Sample of Stories on NIST Social Media

Sending “spooky” pairs of photons through biological materials, using virtual reality to test emergency communications technology, bolstering confidence in the latest manufacturing techniques — NIST has no shortage of exciting developments, despite our largely remote workforce at the moment. Here are just a few of the happenings in the lives and research of our stellar staff members that we’ve published over the last few months on NIST social media.