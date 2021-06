Virginia has been one of the ACC’s hottest team since early April and hopes to continue that momentum in Tuesday’s opening of pool play in the conference championships. The Cavaliers were left for dead after getting off to a 4-12 record in ACC play. Coach Brian O’Connor told his team what it had to do if it wanted June to be a reality and apparently his players got the message. Since that opening loss in the Georgia Tech series, UVA is 14-6, with two of those losses coming against 7th-ranked Louisville.