Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Hotel Owner Caught on Video Verbally Attacking Customer

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Man that claims to own hotel kicks family out at Midnight and calls them dumb democrats and idiots. What was supposed to be a fun family outing in Northern Michigan turned into an absolute nightmare for two mothers and their five children. According to Jennifer Biela, the family was awakened by the sound of water running. She ran down to the front desk for help. Instead of help, she was belittled and aggressively talked down to by the man behind the counter who claims to be the owner of the Crown Choice Inn and Suites in Mackinaw City. In the videos below you can see the man tell Jennifer to pack up and leave as he calls her an idiot and a dumb democrat.

wjimam.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinaw City, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Room#Expedia#Front Man#Northern Michigan#Democrats#Trip Advisor#Hotel Kicks Family#Rude Cassandra#Filthy#Dirty Lobby#Terrible Customer Service#Video#Dirty Laundry#Complaints#Customer Reviews#Water Running#Terrible Service#5 Star Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

Fatal fentanyl overdoses surging on west side of Michigan

FOX 2 - The Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University's School of Medicine is sounding the alarm on a concerning drug trend. Members are shedding light on a spike in deadly fentanyl-related overdoses in Cass and Van Buren counties. "There is always that concern we see a lot of...
South El Monte, CASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Arrest made in Lyft driver attack caught on video

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping and robbing an Asian-American Lyft driver in a Los Angeles suburb during an attack caught on video, authorities announced Wednesday. The arrest for the May 10 attack in South El Monte was to be discussed Thursday...
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Governor Whitmer Relaxes Mask Mandate in Michigan

In response to the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) standards publicized on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Friday a relaxation of the mask restrictions in the state of Michigan. Beginning on Saturday (May 15) at 9 AM, fully vaccinated Michigan residents will not be required to wear...
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Ohio Started a Covid Vaccine Lottery, Should Michigan Follow Suit?

Many states have started offering Covid vaccine incentives, but Ohio has stepped it up with a lottery and I think Michigan needs to do the same. With more people getting vaccinated things have started to open back up all over the country, but there are still many people holding out on getting the vaccine. In an effort to boost vaccine numbers, some states have started to offer incentives. Nobody is doing it better than Ohio is though with their Covid vaccine lottery.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Fire Danger Remains Very High for Much of Michigan

The Michigan DNR and National Weather Service continue to warn residents of the dangerous conditions that could quickly lead to an out-of-control fire. Most of Michigan remains under Moderate Drought conditions according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The NWS Grand Rapids office notes that Kalamazoo has had the driest year to date. That's the driest year to date since official weather records began being kept in the mid and late 1800s.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan Plumbers Say Do Not Put These Things Down The Garbage Disposal

If you want to keep your garbage disposal running, watch what you are putting in it. A sound that I will never be able to un-hear is the sound of my Mom putting pork chop bones down the disposal. As a kid trying to yell over the sound of bones crunching in the sink, I remember saying "this can't be good for the disposal Mom". The crunching would continue as Mon would try and explain that pork bones were softer bones and therefore would not cause any damage. Well, now that just sounds crazy but it would explain why we always seemed to be replacing the disposal.