How E-Commerce, Trading Down and Staying Close to Home are Shaping Consumer Trends in the Middle East

By Mehrnoush Shafiei
euromonitor.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, challenges brought by Coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to weigh heavily on the Middle East. Uncertainties over the regional and global outlook, coupled with residual effects of the pandemic, such as increased unemployment and social distancing mandates, are expected to dampen retail spending in 2021 and subsequent years. One year on from the advent of the pandemic, consumers have acclimatised to the new normal, but spending habits have changed. Three consumer trends to watch for in the Middle East in 2021 and beyond are the pivot to e-commerce, trading down and staying close to home.

blog.euromonitor.com

