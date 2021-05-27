Cancel
Helena, MT

Big and bad national forest clearcuts continue

By MIKE GARRITY
Independent Record
 18 days ago

Clearcuts are not illegal, but they should be. Yet politicians like U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte mislead the public by claiming the U.S. Forest Service no longer clearcuts. But obviously the Forest Service and timber industry are still clearcutting national forests. Case in point, the Custer Gallatin...

helenair.com
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

HELENA (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The measures are two of several controversial wildlife bills recently pushed...
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Former Montana Attorney General Spreads Awareness Of Raptor Conservation

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke hopes to float Montana’s rivers on a listening tour as he embarks on running for Congress to represent Montana. The redistricting process for Montana’s second House seat will be done later this year. Traditionally, the Congressional districting has spilt the state along an east-west axis and its anticipated that will likely happen again with current Representative Matt Rosendale running in the east, while Zinke, who is from Whitefish, will likely be running in the west. Before becoming a member of the president Trump’s Cabinet, he served as Montana’s lone Congressman.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana tribes, nonprofits sue over voting laws

Montana tribes and two nonprofits are suing the Secretary of State over two bills they say unconstitutionally infringe on Native Americans’ ability to vote in Montana. The bills being challenged are House Bill 176 and part of House Bill 530, which would respectively end late voter registration on Election Day and put restrictions on ballot collections, a popular tool for Get Out the Vote efforts. Both bills have been signed into law.
Montana Statebuttenews.net

Montana program makes building efficiency upgrades affordable

Helena, MT – Montana lawmakers have approved a way to finance energy efficiency projects in commercial buildings in a more affordable way. Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements (C-PACE) lower upfront costs that might scare reluctant owners away from improvements. Comments from Ed Gulick (GOO-lick), vice president, High Plains Architects; chair, clean energy task force, North Plains Resource Council.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Helena, MTDaily Inter Lake

Suit targets laws that opponents say hurt Native Americans

HELENA (AP) — A lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of Native American voting rights organizations and four tribes challenging new laws they say are part of a broader scheme by the Montana Legislature to disenfranchise Native American voters. The Legislature passed a bill to eliminate Election Day voter registration...
Montana StateHavre Daily News

Civics education for Montana students must reject fringe thinking

Today’s students are tomorrow’s citizens. We need all Montanans to understand, and care about, the future of our state and nation. We need them to study our founding documents, and understand what makes the United States so exceptional. And we need them to comprehend when our country has fallen short of its lofty goals, and how ordinary citizens and leaders alike have come together to enact change to guarantee we learn from our history and that the same mistakes are not repeated.
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Thanks to students for sprucing up the 'H'

As a Helena city commissioner and longtime resident, I would like to say thanks to the group from the Helena Middle School who recently did a nice upgrade to the “H.” I grew up on Howie Street and was lucky enough as a kid to have Mount Helena as my backyard. I’ve long known how important it is to Helenans and how meaningful a part of Helena life it is. Mount Helena has given a lot to us and it’s important to give back. On Wednesday, a group of 13 students and eight adult mentors did just that. On their own initiative, members of HMS Student Council and the Montana Adventure Club (a club created to get students outdoors during the pandemic) looked for a project where they could work together since such opportunities have been so limited for them. They partnered with the Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department staff who provided guidance (and a lot of paint) to beef up the “H” and give it a fresh coat of paint. This required a great deal of effort and I speak for all Helenans in tipping our hats and thanking you for brightening our fair city. Great job!
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Montana StateKULR8

MSU Billings rescinds mask rule

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University announced they are rescinding the existing mask rule on campus, MSUB announced Monday. The following is a letter from MSUB's COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa:. Dear Campus Community,. Last Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian sent a memo to all MUS...