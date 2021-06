HASTINGS, Minn — KARE 11's Alicia Lewis hit the road this week and decided to explore a town southeast of the Twin Cities metro: Hastings, Minnesota. "People love coming to Hastings because it's close enough to the Twin Cities because its about 20 minutes away from St. Paul but you can really come here and relax because you do get that small town feel when you're here in Hastings," said the Hastings Chamber of Commerce President Kristy Barse.